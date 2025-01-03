Empire's Palmer Eligible for Public All-Star Vote

January 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - On the heels of announcing the first 24 participants in the 2025 MASL All-Star Game, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has released its list of 22 players eligible for four of the remaining spots, revealing that Empire Strykers captain Robert Palmer is among the candidates. Between now and 11 PM PST on Thursday, January 9, fans will be able to visit www.maslsoccer.com/vote to vote for one more goalkeeper, one more defender and two more forwards. Following the public vote, the final All-Stars will be added by way of commissioner's picks.

The 2025 MASL All-Star Game takes place on Wednesday, February 12, in Utica, New York. The first 24 participants were determined by players, coaches and select front office staff from around the league.

Veteran Robert Palmer rejoined the Strykers organization after spending 2023-24 with the Kansas City Comets. While in Missouri, Empire's backline anchor was instrumental in the Comets' run to the most recent MASL final series, as he led the league with 86 blocked opposition shots over the course of 19 regular season games and added another 20 across six playoff matches. Palmer's impressive performances with Kansas City earned the Jamaican the coveted title of MASL Defender of the Year for the second time in his career. He was also named to the MASL Elite Six for the third time in the past four campaigns.

With 12 blocked opposition shots in his first five games back with the Strykers, Robert Palmer currently ranks tied for second in the league for the 2024-25 season.

The Empire Strykers' next home game is a clash with the Tacoma Stars on Sunday, January 5. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.