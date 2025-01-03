Stars Routed by Savage 21-8 in Mexico

CHIHUAHUA, MX. - The Tacoma Stars (1-1-1) rested several of their regular starters and lost by the biggest margin in the MASL this season, a 21-8 defeat by the Chihuahua Savage (5-0-0). In the win for Chihuahua, every non-goalkeeper in the lineup recorded at least one point.

Erick Tovar and Hugo Puentes posted hat tricks for Chihuahua while Moises Gonzalez did the same for Tacoma. Tovar and Gonzalez each scored five goals for their respective teams.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - CUU Puentes 7 7:54; CUU Tovar 3 9:04; CUU Lopez 3 9:53. Penalties - None.

2nd - CUU Valle 1 (Ruiz) 0:20; CUU Tovar 4 4:05; CUU Tovar 5 (Ruiz) 7:09; TAC Na 1 7:21; CUU Macias 3 (Lopez) 7:39; TAC Gonzalez 2 11:02; CUU Gonzalez 5 (Gallegos) 11:49; CUU Puentes 8 (Rios) 11:59; CUU Tovar 6 13:42. Penalties - None.

3rd - CUU Castaneda 5 2:04; CUU Diaz 3 (Lopez) 2:27; CUU Escalante 5 (Ruiz) 2:49; TAC Gonzalez 6 (Caceres) 3:52; CUU Romero 3 6:49; CUU Puentes 9 (Ruiz) 7:41; TAC Gonzalez 7 (Ramos) 8:30 TAC Torres 1 (Mendoza) 10:41; CUU Tovar 7 (Romero) 12:03; CUU Leal 1 (Ruiz) 12:21. Penalties - None.

4th - CUU Macias 4 0:16; CUU Diaz 4 (Lopez) 2:47; TAC Gonzalez 8 3:14; CUU Leal 2 (Ruiz) 4:04; TAC Ramos 2 (John) 8:05; TAC Gonzalez 9:13; CUU Castaneda 6 (Lopez) 11:18. Penalties - CUU Gonzalez (bc- kicking) 9:13.

Power Play - Stars 0/0, Chihuahua 0/0

Shots - Stars 19, Chihuahua

Fouls - Stars 16, Chihuahua

Penalty Minutes - Stars 2, Chihuahua

Attendance - 1,760

