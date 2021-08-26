Milwaukee Earns Series Split with Win over Goldeyes

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-41) were defeated 19-1 by the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field Thursday evening.

For the second consecutive game, Milwaukee (53-37) crossed the plate three times in the bottom of the first inning. First Cole Sturgeon doubled down the right field line bringing Brett Vertigan and Adam Brett Walker in. Sturgeon then scored on Trey Martin's single to centre field.

The Milkmen sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored nine times. It started with a Logan Trowbridge double down the left field line that drove in Aaron Hill and made it 4-0 Milwaukee. Vertigan came home on Mikey Reynolds' infield single to give the Milkmen a five-run advantage before Christian Correa hit a grand slam home run to left-centre field to make it 9-0 Milwaukee. Before the inning was over Christ Conley would hit a solo home run to left-centre and Walker hit a two-run single to centre field that brought in Vertigan and Hill to make the score 12-0 Milkmen.

Milwaukee added a run in the third when Reynolds scored on Martin's double to right field.

In the home half of the fourth inning Correa doubled off the wall in centre field to drive home Trowbridge and Sturgeon before Correa scored on Conley's single to right to make it 16-0.

Correa tied an American Association record with a three-run home run to left field in the sixth inning that gave him nine runs batted in on the evening and made the score 19-0 in favour of the Milkmen.

The Goldeyes broke Milwaukee's shutout bid in the top of the eighth inning when Kyle Martin singled up the middle to plate Max Murphy.

Jorge Gonzalez (4-6) started for Winnipeg and was charged with the loss after allowing nine runs on eight hits in just and inning and a third.

Milkmen starter Robbie Gordon (2-1) earned the win. He worked six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six.

The Goldeyes now travel southeast to Gary, Indiana where they will open a three-game weekend series - their final road series of the regular season - with the Gary SouthShore RailCats Friday at 7:10 p.m. Landen Bourassa (3-0, 1.46) will start for Winnipeg. The RailCats have yet to announce their probable starter. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

Advanced tickets for all Goldeyes home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

