Monarchs Take Finale to Clinch South

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kansas City Monarchs (60-30) will be the team to beat in the American Association playoffs. Despite taking two of three, the Kane County Cougars (41-48) dropped the series finale 11-1 from Northwestern Medicine Field Thursday night.

The only run the Cougars scored Thursday was a 1st inning solo shot from Nick Conti. The Cougars' second baseman belted his first of the year over the left field fence to cut the Monarchs' lead 2-1.

In his professional debut, Cougars starter Zach Taglieri (0-1) only allowed two runs in his first four innings of work, but then coughed up a three-run homer to Ryan Grotjohn in the 5th for a 5-1 Kansas City lead. The Monarchs added three more runs in the 7th on RBI hits from Gabby Guerrero and Casey Gillaspie. Darnell Sweeney connected on a two-run double in the 8th. Ibandel Isabel launched his third homer of the series in the 9th.

The Cougars now head to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Milkmen.

