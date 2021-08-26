Altavilla Drives in Three in Cleburne Finale

CLEBURNE - Angelo Altavilla picked up three RBI, but the Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the finale in Cleburne 13-6 Wednesday. Garrett Hope hit his first Birds home run.

The Canaries head to Sioux City for a three-game series starting Friday at 7:05. The team returns to The Birdcage August 30-September 6 to close the season.

Jabari Henry and Altavilla combined to drive in three in the third to erase an early 3-0 Cleburne lead. Hope went deep in the seventh for his first Sioux Falls home run. Altavilla and Trey Michalczewski each doubled in the eighth.

The Railroaders stormed back though, earning the series sweep behind an effort from starter Garrett Alexander (8-6). He went seven, allowing four runs (four earned). Tyler Garkow suffered the loss on the mound after allowing five runs (five earned) in four innings. DJ Peterson went deep three times in the game.

