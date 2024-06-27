Miller The Thriller In AquaSox Loss

June 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Andrew Miller of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Andrew Miller of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Andrew Miller hit a pair of solo home runs and Michael Arroyo hit safely three times as Spokane defeated Everett 4-3 at Funko Field Thursday afternoon.

After Ty Cummings began his afternoon by throwing three shutout innings, Miller provided the first run of the game in the bottom of the third, smashing a home run to left field to break the scoreless draw. Spokane responded as Kyle Karros, the son of former Big Leaguer Erik Karros, hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, and they added another run in the top of the fifth.

Everett began mounting a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning. Miller hit his second solo home run of the afternoon to cut Spokane's lead to 3-2. The AquaSox continued to rally as Arroyo doubled, RJ Schreck walked, and Jared Sundstrom singled through the right side of the infield to tie the game.

Cummings concluded his day after hurling five innings of three-run baseball, striking out four Indians batters while allowing only three hits. Relieving him was the trio of right-handers Chris Jefferson, Tyler Cleveland, and Juan Burgos. Jefferson threw two shutout innings while tallying two strikeouts and zero walks, and Cleveland threw one scoreless inning while striking out one.

Down one run going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Frogs needed a clutch performance from their hitters to achieve victory. They would be retired for the day after four at-bats, securing Spokane's 4-3 victory.

Offensively for the AquaSox, Arroyo knocked a trio of base hits, and Miller mashed two long balls as the team recorded ten hits. It was Miller's first professional multi-homer game. Also hitting safely were Sundstrom, Schreck, Josh Hood, Axel Sanchez, and Lazaro Montes. Since his promotion, Arroyo is hitting .500 (5-10).

