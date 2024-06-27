Garcia Grounds Indians

June 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Michael Arroyo's first AquaSox home run and six shutout innings from southpaw Brandyn Garcia propelled the Frogs to a 5-0 victory in front of 1,449 fans at Funko Field Wednesday evening.

Leading off the bottom of the first inning, Arroyo smacked a 353-foot, opposite-field home run to give Everett an instant 1-0 advantage. From there, it was the Garcia show as the lefty fired five shutout innings on only 60 pitches.

The Frogs provided Garcia additional run support in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Josh Hood singled and advanced to third, he crossed home plate on a wild pitch to double Everett's lead. With empty bases and two outs, Gabriel Moncada walked, and the duo of Colin Davis and Arroyo singled to load the bases for RJ Schreck. Spokane hit Schreck with a pitch, giving Everett their third run.

Garcia earned his sixth pitching win as his evening concluded after six innings of shutout baseball. He struck out four batters and allowed only four hits while working efficiently, requiring 75 pitches to complete his work. Garcia has yet to allow an earned run at Funko Field since May 15 and has not allowed more than one run in each of his last nine starts. At home, he has pitched to a 1.27 ERA across 35.1 innings, tallying 56 strikeouts as opposing hitters have hit a mere .188 batting average against Garcia.

Everett added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. After Arroyo was hit by a pitch, Jared Sundstrom hit the Frogs' second 353-foot home run of the night, providing Everett a 5-0 lead. One batter later, Lazaro Montes collected his first AquaSox extra-base hit, knocking a double off of the manual scoreboard in right center field.

Relieving Garcia was the duo of Heath Hembree and Jimmy Kingsbury. They combined to throw three shutout innings, striking out six Indians batters. Hembree struck out a pair, and Kingsbury struck out four and induced a double play.

