Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

June 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Tomorrow is our highly anticipated Webbly Vinyl Soda Giveaway! As always, this is one per person not per ticket.

Make sure you get to the ballpark early to ensure that you receive one. And for you collectors, there will be a limited-edition chase.

Additionally, tomorrow is BECU Family Night. Come out and enjoy $8.00 Field Reserved tickets (Limit 8 per person while supplies last).

Get your tickets and enjoy your Friday evening at the ballpark with home runs and hot dogs as the first pitch from right-hander Ryan Hawks is at 7:05.

