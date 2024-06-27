Dust Devils Week of Independence Celebration

With Independence Day right around the corner, your Dust Devils are gearing up for a week of America's favorite pastime, with emphasis on America!

Veterans Appreciation Night

Monday, July 1st

Monday night we're excited to celebrate the brave men and women who have served our country.

Please join us for Veterans Appreciation Night when we will be offering a special $7 ticket rate for all former and active-duty service members. Special tickets are available for seating throughout the ballpark and must be purchased over the phone or in person at the Dust Devils ticket office.

Red, White & Blue Out

the Park

Tuesday, July 2nd

Tuesday the 2nd, show your USA pride with Red, White & Blue Out the Park!

Fans who arrive in patriotic attire will receive a raffle ticket, with prizes being awarded throughout the ballgame.

Independence Day Fireworks Show

McEachen Electric

Wednesday, July 3rd

Wednesday the 3rd we will wrap up our week of Independence Celebration with a spectacular Postgame Fireworks Show presented by McEachen Electric!

Tickets are limited so get them while you can!

Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at the official site - www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

