Milkmen Slam Saints Thanks to Big Day from Aaron Hill

The offense and defense come together this Saturday afternoon at Franklin Field for the Milkmen.

Dylan Baker started his first game for the Milkmen today and allowed St. Paul gets on the board early in the bottom of the second. He allowed a two-run home run to Mitch Ghelfi, and later in the inning Mikey Reynolds hit a solo home run out of left field to give the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The bottom of the third inning was where things started to heat up for the Milkmen. Christian Correa snuck one by the third baseman to earn himself a single. Dylan Tice and Mason Davis followed with back-to-back doubles to bring in the first two runs for the Milkmen.

The fourth inning was an exciting defensive frame for the Milkmen starts off as Saints Mitch Ghelfi hit a single but gets caught by shortstop Mason Davis trying to go to second base. Davis also made another strong defensive play, a diving catch and throwing out Conner Justus. That would be the end of the line for starting pitcher for Dylan Baker, as he left the game having pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up 6 hits, 1 walk, and 4 strikeouts.

The Milkmen start to come back around with bases being loaded and Aaron Hill coming to the plate. Hill took one out of Franklin Field, launching his first career American Association home run and the first grand slam for Milwaukee this season. Milkmen take the lead at the end of the fourth inning 6-3.

Milwaukee made several notable defensive plays as the game went on, starting with a showstopping grab off the right-field wall from Zach Nehrir in the fifth inning. Third baseman Dylan Tice also made a nice throw to first base. To end the inning, Aaron Hill scooped up a hot grounder from John Silviano and throws him out at first base. In the sixth inning, David Washington gave the fans a show with a stellar double play tagging first base and throwing out the runner at second.

The offense didn't let up as Trowbridge and Hill got on base with singles to left field. An error from the Saints center fielder Justin Byrd brings in two runs for the Milkmen with Dylan Tice ending up at second base. Another error by the Saints' outfield brings in Tice to extend the Milkmen lead 9-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Milwaukee kept the peddle to the metal with back to back singles from Nehrir and Walker. Trowbridge brought in Nehrir with a blooper to right field. Brett Vertigan hit a double to right field to bring in Walker. Two more runs for the Milkmen brought the score 11-3.

The fun didn't stop there as Zach Nehrir sends a solo shot to right-center. The game ended in a 12-4 victory for the Milkmen.

