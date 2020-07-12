Goldeyes Sink Canaries, Birds Stay in First Place

July 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries (6-3) dropped the final game of the homestand 8-2 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Sunday afternoon.

Jabari Henry provided the bulk of the offense with an RBI double and a run scored, but the Birds' winning streak ended at five games. The Canaries remained in first place in the American Association standings despite the defeat.

Winnipeg (5-4) jumped out in the top of the first for the second straight day. This time it was a solo home run for Darnell Sweeney to give the Goldeyes the 1-0 lead.

Another run for the visitors came in the top of the second on an RBI single by Wes Darvill that scored Jonathan Moroney from second to increase the lead to 2-0.

Two more runs came in the top of the third for Winnipeg on RBI singles for Logan Hill and John Nester to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Canaries cut the deficit in half with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Ely led off with a single and scored on an RBI double by Jabari Henry. Henry came into score one batter later on an RBI single by Alay Lago to trim the deficit to 4-2.

That was all the offense the Birds could produce as Goldeyes added those two runs back in the top fo the sixth before adding another in the seventh and one more in the ninth to take the win.

Both starters on the mound picked up the decision. Kevin Hilton earned the win for Winnipeg and Sam Bragg took the loss for Sioux Falls.

UP NEXT The Canaries play their first game away from the Birdcage on Tuesday, July 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 in Chicago against the Dogs. Birds fans can find links to watch and listen at sfcanaries.com.

