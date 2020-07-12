Milkmen Fall Short against Saints on Sunday Funday

July 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The Saints faced Taylor Ahearn and Mikey Reynolds kicked things off early getting on base with a single. Chris Chinea came up with an RBI single while advancing to second on an error. John Silvano moved Chinea around the bases but got caught at first base. Josh Allen follows with a single bringing in Chinea.

It didn't take long for the Milkmen to strike back starting with a double to right-center in the bottom of the first from Dylan Tice. Mason Davis hit in an RBI single with a hit back up the middle. David Washington brought in Mason Davis but gets tagged out at third. At the end of the first inning, the score is tied 2-2.

Starting pitcher Taylor Ahearn battled his pitch count throughout his day and left the game having pitched 5 innings, giving up 8 hits, 2 runs, and 2 strikeouts.

The score remained tied at two until the top of the eighth inning. Milwaukee reliever Karch Kowalczyk loaded bases with Justin Byrd coming up to the plate. Byrd laid down a surprise bunt and the Saints snuck in what wound up being the winning run.

The game ends with a Saints victory 3-2.

The Milkmen are on the road facing Fargo for a three-game series than on to Saint Paul. To watch the games, click here. A full season subscription can be purchased for $19.99.

The Milkmen are back at Franklin Field Tuesday, July 21st as they host the Chicago Dogs at 6:35 pm.

For tickets and more information visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

