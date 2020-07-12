Goldeyes Bounce Back against Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-4) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 8-2 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Goldeyes took the lead for good just two batters into the game when Darnell Sweeney smacked an opposite-field, solo home run to left-centre.

With two outs and no one on base in the top of the second, Jonathan Moroney chopped a double just fair down the left field line and scored Winnipeg's second run when Wes Darvill lined a single to right-centre.

Kevin Lachance opened the third with a single to right-centre. Two batters later, Lachance stole second, took third on the ensuing throwing error, and scored on Logan Hill's sharp single up the middle. Kyle Martin walked to put runners on first and second, and the Goldeyes took a 4-0 lead on a two-out, RBI single to left from John Nester.

The Canaries cut the lead in half with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Ely singled to left with one out and scored from first on a double to left-centre by Jabari Henry. Alay Lago followed with an RBI single to right before Goldeyes' starter Kevin Hilton escaped further trouble.

Winnipeg re-extended its lead in the next half inning. Lachance doubled to left-centre leading off. After Sweeney was retired on a bunt attempt, Lachance stole third. Hill walked to put runners on the corners, and the Goldeyes made it 6-2 on back-to-back, two-out RBI singles from Eric Wood and Nester.

Moroney and Darvill hit consecutive singles to start the top of the seventh, and Moroney went on to score the Goldeyes' seventh run on a Sweeney groundball to second.

In the top of the ninth, Nester coaxed a two-out, bases loaded walk to force home Sweeney to make it 8-2.

Hilton (2-0) earned the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Hilton walked one and struck out two.

Sam Bragg (1-1) started for the Canaries and took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in three innings. Bragg walked two and struck out three.

Kent Hasler (2.0), Nate Antone (1.0), and Kevin McGovern (1.0) combined for four shutout innings in relief of Hilton. Hasler struck out the side in the sixth, while McGovern struck out the side in the ninth to close out the game. Eight different Goldeyes had at least one hit, while all nine starters reached base at least once. Winnipeg's offence drew 11 walks and saw 205 pitches. Nester finished with three RBI, while Lachance and Darvill each had three hits. With the win, the Goldeyes avoided a sweep at the hands of the Canaries, which has not happened since July of 2011.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium in which the Saints will serve as the home team. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (2-0, 0.75) faces right-hander Matt Quintana (0-1, 3.60). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

