Milkmen Rout Goldeyes Once Again

FRANKLIN, WI - If Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-37) fans thought Thursday was bad (11-0 loss) that was nothing. The Milwaukee Milkmen (37-22) scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a 19-4 win on Friday night at Franklin Field. Milwaukee has outscored Winnipeg 30-4 over the first two games of this series. The 19 runs match the most against the Manitobans this year.

The eight runs were the most allowed in one inning this year by the Goldeyes. The Milkmen sent 11 to the plate and had nine hits. Milwaukee second baseman Bryan Torres led off with an infield single and later in the frame had an RBI single to right. First baseman Cam Balego also had two hits in the inning--single and a double plus an RBI. The multi-RBI hit in the inning was a two-run single by third baseman Miguel Gomez. Torres continues to lead the league in hitting at .359. He reached base safely five times.

All the damage was against Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa (4-5). The Lethbridge native lasted four innings, gave up 11 hits, 11 runs (five earned). He walked two and struck out two.

Milwaukee scored in five of its eight trips to the plate. The fifth inning also was big as they plated six runs. The big play there was a three-run outcome on one swing by Balego. With runners at first and second, he singled to center, however, Goldeyes center fielder Tra Holmes muffed the ball and it went to the wall. In addition to the two runners scoring, Balego circled the bases. It was ruled a single, one RBI, and a two-run error. Torres and Balego each scored four runs. Balego had his first four-hit game of the season.

Making matters worse, the two pitchers signed by Winnipeg on Friday, Greg Duncan, and Francois Castillo left due to injury in the fifth and sixth inning respectively. Duncan who missed all of last season due to injury left holding his right elbow.

Milwaukee starter Ryan Zimmerman (7-1) eased to victory. He gave up one run (earned) in five innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out seven. In his two wins against Winnipeg, Milwaukee has scored 16 and 17 runs and have won those games by a combined 35-8. Juan Echevarria (3) worked three innings for the save. Two of his three saves have come against Winnipeg with each being in the lopsided win for Zimmerman.

Right fielder Max Murphy was one of the few bright spots for Winnipeg. He was 3-4 with three singles, a walk, RBI and a run scored. Third baseman Dayson Croes who along with Torres of Milwaukee lead the American Association in hits with 79. Croes had two singles, a walk, and two runs scored snapped a 1-11 slump.

Winnipeg has dropped four straight games and its last six road contests. The third game of this four-game set is scheduled for 6:05 on Saturday night at Franklin Field. The probable pitchers: for Winnipeg right-hander Luis Ramirez (4-4) and Milwaukee righty Frankie Bartow (3-4).

Winnipeg reliever Chas Cywin pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings. He's allowed one run in his last 14 1/3 innings (0.63 ERA)

Shortstop Andy Armstrong was 0-2 and it hitless in last 20 AB's

Designated hitter Jacob Bockelie snapped an 0-12 with a single in the fifth

Winnipeg is 0-5 in Wisconsin this year. The club was swept in three at Lake Country from June 2-4

Murphy has seven three-hit games this season

