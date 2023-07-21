Kansas City Monarchs Welcome Jacobsak to Pitching Staff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another high-quality arm is joining the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff.

Sam Jacobsak has signed with Kansas City, the American Association club announced Friday.

A former Philadelphia Phillies prospect, Jacobsak is in his third professional season out of Northeastern University. He most recently took the mound with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the High-A South Atlantic League earlier this year.

MILB Free Agent

Previous team - Phillies

Video from first half of 23' season

Career stats 68 IP 73 SO 4.20 era

1.24 WHIP AVG .208

FB 92-94 T5 11HB 14.5 IVB

2S 90-93 17HB 9 IVB

SL 80-84 T5 - 18.5HB 2IVB

Originally from Milton, Massachusetts, Jacobsak pitched at Northeastern from 2018 to 2020. He posted a 3.65 ERA in four starts in his final season before the year was canceled due to the pandemic.

With the draft shortened to five rounds that year, Jacobsak signed as an undrafted free agent with the Phillies in 2020.

One of the more intriguing UDFA signings the Phillies made this week was RHP Sam Jacobsak.

There's a TON of confidence in this kid.

Example: his quote in the Boston Globe, "I know I have the stuff, and I am going to be able to make it."

The right-hander made his pro debut in rookie ball in 2021, earning a promotion to Class A Clearwater that season.

The following season, Jacobsak earned a 3.18 ERA in 12 relief appearances with Clearwater. He was promoted midseason to High-A Jersey Shore.

This year with the BlueClaws, Jacobsak posted a 6.10 ERA in 20 games (three starts). He struck out 8.3 batters per nine innings.

The Monarchs are 36-22 on the season, tied for the best record in the American Association. They face the Cleburne Railroaders Friday at 7:06 p.m. in their first game back from the All-Star break.

