Dykhoff, RedHawks Hold off Kane County

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Jake Dykhoff on the mound

FARGO, ND - Jake Dykhoff allowed one unearned run on six hits in six innings pitched on the hill and Scott Schreiber hit his sixth home run in eight games with Fargo-Moorhead as the RedHawks beat the Kane County Cougars 6-3 in front of 3,450 fans at Newman Outdoor Field Friday night.

A four-run third inning proved to be the difference for the RedHawks with doubles from Nick Novak and Correlle Prime sandwiching an Evan Alexander triple to start the scoring before Schreiber's two-run poke over the right-field fence gave Fargo-Moorhead a 4-0 lead.

Dykhoff (4-4, 5.08 ERA) twirled a gem, striking out five of the first seven Kane County batters and finishing his night with nine punchouts and only one walk in six innings of work.

Jose Fuentes (2-1, 4.56 ERA) got the loss for the Cougars after giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings pitched.

With the win, the RedHawks move to 31-27 on the year and back into second place in the American Association's West Division, a half-game up on the Sioux City Explorers. Kane County drops to 27-33 with the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead and Kane County will play Game 3 of a four-game series on Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Kevin McGovern (6-4, 3.37 ERA) is expected to start for the RedHawks against Cougars RHP Tyler Beardsley (4-4, 2.89 ERA).

First pitch on Saturday is set for 6:00 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans through the doors receiving a free RedHawks 2022 American Association Championship t-shirt thanks to CI Sport.

