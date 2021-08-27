Milkmen Pour It on Goldeyes, Dominating 19-1

Franklin, WI - Led by Christian Correa's astounding 9 RBI's, the Milwaukee Milkmen set a franchise record for runs scored, downing the Winnipeg Goldeyes 19-1 to close their series on Thursday night.

The Milkmen wasted no time getting started on their historic night, with Cole Sturgeon continuing to make an impact with a 2-run double in the first inning after Brett Vertigan and Adam Brett Walker II singled. Trey Martin contributed a single later in the inning, scoring Sturgeon and making it 3-0 Milkmen early on.

The real damage began in the second inning, where Milwaukee blew the game open. After Aaron Hill singled and Vertigan walked, Logan Trowbridge knocked an RBI double to score Hill. Goldeyes' pitcher Jorge Gonazalez played with fire, intentionally walking Walker II with still nobody out. Mikey Reynolds slapped a single to score Vertigan but the offensive fireworks continued in a bigger way when Correa hit a grand slam, making it 9-0 Milkmen before Winnipeg had recorded their 5th out of the game.

Christ Conley continued the blazing hot bats with a solo home run in the 2nd. After Hill, Vertigan and Trowbridge reached with a double and two walks respectively, Walker hit a 2-run single which put Milwaukee up comfortably 12-0 after just 2 innings. By that point, every Milkmen batter in the lineup had recorded a hit.

The Milkmen offense continued to pour it on in the 3rd, when Reynolds and Martin both doubled which scored Milwaukee's 13th run of the contest. Following a walk from Trowbridge and a single from Sturgeon, Correa added his 5th and 6th RBI's of the game with a double. The Milkmen continued the fun when Conley brought home Correa with a single, putting the defending American Association champions ahead 16-0.

As Milwaukee's starting pitcher Robbie Gordon continued to cruise through Winnipeg's lineup without worry, Correa slugged his second home run in the game in the 6th. Jay Charleston was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Reynolds followed with a single. Correa's 13th blast of the season scored both baserunners and put the Milkmen up 19-0. By doing so, Correa etched his place in the AAPB record books by tying the single-game RBI record of 9.

Winnipeg mustered their only run of the contest in the 8th inning, when first baseman-turned-temporary pitcher Kyle Martin singled in Max Murphy after two wild pitches.

Murphy, normally a position player, took the mound for the Goldeyes in the 8th inning and threw just the third scoreless inning of the game for the visitors at that point. However, it was all for naught as Milwaukee easily managed to hang on and split the series.

The Milkmen aim to follow up their historic performance on Thursday against the Kane County Cougars at home on Friday. The series opener will start at 6:35 P.M.

