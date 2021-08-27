X's Drop Rubber Game to Apollos

August 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Houston Apollos took the final two games of the three game set from the Sioux City Explorers, grabbing the rubber game by a final score of 8-4.

The X's raced out to a 3-1 lead at the end of the third inning after a first inning RBI single from Lane Milligan and a two run double from Seamus Curran.

Houston however put together a four run fifth inning composed of only three hits but a pair of errors by Sioux City allowed the inning to fester into the large rally. Aaron Takacs, Gabe Wurtz and Ian Yetsko were the Apollo bats to tally the run scoring hits giving Houston a 5-3 lead.

They added another in the sixth on a Wurtz base hit, pushing the advantage to 6-3.

Taking the loss for Sioux City was Danny Hrbek (1-2) who allowed two runs in a third of an inning.

Picking up the win in relief for Houston was Jake Voss who tossed two-thirds of scoreless baseball.

Wurtz once again hurt the X's with a two run homer in the top of the eighth. A frame after Sioux City stranded base runners at second and third giving Houston an 8-3 lead.

Gabe Wurtz had a four RBI night and collected seven total and two home runs in the three game series.

Another Curran RBI single in the ninth finished off the scoring and gave the game its final tally.

Sioux City still remains just a game behind Lincoln for the second wild card spot in the south division.

The Explorers welcome their I-29 rivals, Sioux Falls, to town on Friday for a three game series with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.