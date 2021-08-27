Canaries, Explorers Postponed to Saturday

August 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX CITY - Tonight's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers has been postponed due to field conditions following an overnight rainstorm.

The contest will be made up as part of a 1/4 pm doubleheader Saturday at Mercy Field.

RHP Angle Ventura (7-7, 5.25 ERA) and LHP Ty Culbreth (7-7, 5.70 ERA) are expected to start Games 1 and 2 for the Canaries. RHP Zach Hedges (7-4, 4.62 ERA) and LHP Patrick Ledet (7-6, 6.85 ERA) are expected to start for Sioux City.

The Canaries and X's will close the three-game series with a 4:05 finale on Sunday.

It ain't over til it's over! The Sioux Falls Canaries have seven more Birdcage Bashes -- seven more opportunities to have the best family fun you'll have all year... maybe even your life! We'll have Superhero Saturday, a Harry Canary Bobblehead Day, and an I Don't Wanna Work Office Space Bash to close the season. We'll give someone a Kansas City Baseball Ticket Package -- 4 tickets to a Royals game + 4 tickets to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum -- and celebrate Negro League Baseball and its history in South Dakota. We have a Game Show Night, Hair Band Hysteria Night, and a Caddyshack Night.

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.