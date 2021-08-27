Canaries, Explorers Postponed to Saturday
August 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
SIOUX CITY - Tonight's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers has been postponed due to field conditions following an overnight rainstorm.
The contest will be made up as part of a 1/4 pm doubleheader Saturday at Mercy Field.
RHP Angle Ventura (7-7, 5.25 ERA) and LHP Ty Culbreth (7-7, 5.70 ERA) are expected to start Games 1 and 2 for the Canaries. RHP Zach Hedges (7-4, 4.62 ERA) and LHP Patrick Ledet (7-6, 6.85 ERA) are expected to start for Sioux City.
The Canaries and X's will close the three-game series with a 4:05 finale on Sunday.
It ain't over til it's over! The Sioux Falls Canaries have seven more Birdcage Bashes -- seven more opportunities to have the best family fun you'll have all year... maybe even your life! We'll have Superhero Saturday, a Harry Canary Bobblehead Day, and an I Don't Wanna Work Office Space Bash to close the season. We'll give someone a Kansas City Baseball Ticket Package -- 4 tickets to a Royals game + 4 tickets to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum -- and celebrate Negro League Baseball and its history in South Dakota. We have a Game Show Night, Hair Band Hysteria Night, and a Caddyshack Night.
