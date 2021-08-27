Explorers and Birds Postponed

Sioux City, IA - Due to torrential rain the previous night and into the morning hours in the Sioux City area the game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Saturday beginning at 1 pm at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. There will be two seven inning contests with the second game starting approximately thirty minutes after the completion of the first one.

Tickets purchased for tonight's game can be exchanged for either tomorrow's double header or for the regular season home finale on Sunday at 4:05 pm. The double header will be single admission, as tickets purchased tomorrow will be valid for both games.

