Milan Iloski First Half HAT TRICK vs. Inter Miami in MLS Highest Scoring First Half Ever!
Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 6-4 Comeback Victory over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- Early Lead Disappears in Loss to Inter Miami CF - Philadelphia Union
- Courtois, Crew Enter Break on High Note - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Zaha to depart Club following conclusion of loan - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Plays to a 4-2 Loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.