Mike Mauro Returns as Assistant Coach for Staten Island FerryHawks

February 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







Staten Island, NY - The Staten Island FerryHawks are excited to announce that Mike Mauro will return as Assistant Coach for the 2025 season! The current College of Staten Island head baseball coach will be entering his fourth season with the Hawks and second under manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Mauro, who has an extensive coaching background on Staten Island, has held the position of head baseball coach at the College of Staten Island since 2009. Over his remarkable tenure, he has led the Dolphins to more than 300 victories, securing seven CUNYAC titles and earning CUNYAC Coach of the Year honors an impressive eight times.

Before his coaching career, Mauro played at John Jay College where he posted a .434 batting average with 174 hits and 88 stolen bases. In 1990, he was named team captain, batting .540 on the season while earning NCAA All-District honors as well as being named, John Jay College Male Athlete of the Year. His exceptional talent on the field led to a professional contract with the Detroit Tigers organization, where he advanced to play for the Niagara Falls Rapids in the New York Penn League.

Mauro shared his excitement about returning to the FerryHawks, saying, "I am elated to be back with the coaching staff this upcoming season. Mark and Eggy are two of the most knowledgeable baseball people I've ever met, and I can't express how happy I am that they are returning to the FerryHawks. I'm looking very forward to helping out any way I can with this team. It has been a dream come true for me to coach professionally with the FerryHawks."

Eric Shuffler, Co-Owner/President of the Staten Island FerryHawks, also expressed his enthusiasm about Mauro's return: "We're excited to have Mike Mauro return to the Staten Island FerryHawks as an assistant coach. As a hometown guy, respected college coach, and a true baseball mind, Mike brings not only invaluable experience to our team but also a deep connection to our community. His leadership and knowledge will continue to have a positive impact on our players, and we're proud to have him represent Staten Island as we move forward this season."

The FerryHawks are looking forward to another successful season under the guidance of Mauro, who continues to be a key figure in both Staten Island baseball community and the professional ranks.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.