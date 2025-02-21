Alan Alonso Returns to Gastonia for 2025 Season

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed Alan Alonso to a contract for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Alonso returns to Gastonia, where he spent the second half of 2024 after getting dealt by Southern Maryland.

In 45 games with Gastonia last year, Alonso hit .239 with a .714 OPS and played stellar defense at third base, second base and left field.

Alonso spent 32 games as an infielder and 14 in the outfield, committing just three errors. His prominent position was third base, manning the hot corner for 26 contests toward the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Miami native attended the University of Mount Olive, as well as Delaware State University, before playing in independent ball.

Prior to joining the Atlantic League, Alonso had stints with Northern Colorado in 2022 and Boise in 2023, both clubs in the Pioneer League.

Alonso played 37 games for the Blue Crabs before being traded to Gastonia in 2024, and his numbers significantly improved with the Club.

Alonso is the second third player to sign with the Ghost Peppers in 2025. He joins Jake Hoover and Jimmie Sherfy in returning to Gastonia. The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

