2025 #oneflock Baseball Camp Dates Announced

February 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Junior Ducks Baseball Organization today announced the dates for this year's #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks. Children between the ages of five and 12 of all skill levels can take part in three different three-day-long baseball camps.

The following are this year's session dates, with each camp day running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Session 1: Monday, July 14 - Wednesday, July 16

Session 2: Monday, August 11 - Wednesday, August 13

Session 3: Monday, August 25 - Wednesday, August 27

The #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience is led by several Ducks players and/or coaches on the professional playing field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Registration and operation of the camp will be conducted by the Junior Ducks in coordination with the Long Island Ducks.

Every camper taking part in the #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience will receive a voucher good for one FREE ticket to a 2024 Ducks game (Tuesday-Friday, non-fireworks games). Additionally, all campers will receive an exclusive #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience t-shirt as part of their registration.

Participants are expected to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and bring their own baseball glove, bat and helmet, as well as plenty of water, a snack and lunch. Parents or guardians will be allowed into the ballpark to watch the camps, if they wish.

