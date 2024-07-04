Mike Johnston & Clayton Johns Named to Canada's World Juniors Staff

July 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize GM/Head Coach Mike Johnston and Head Equipment Manager Clayton Johns for their appointment to Hockey Canada's bench staff for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Ottawa, ON from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.

This is Johnston's fourth time serving as assistant coach for Canada at the World Juniors, having helped to guide the team to gold medals in 1994, 1995 and 1996. The Dartmouth, NS native has also coached or served as GM of Team Canada at the IIHF Mens' World Championship eight times, as well as other international events like the Olympics, Spengler Cup and U18 and U17 World Championships. Johnston has served as Portland's GM/Head Coach for the last eight seasons and 14 in total.

Johns earns this nomination after helping Canada to a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, where he also served as Equipment Manager. The Toronto, ON native earned his first national team experience during the 2022-23 season, when he was named to the equipment staff for Hockey Canada at their U-17 evaluation camp. Johns has served as the Winterhawks' Head Equipment Manager since the 2021-22 campaign, and previously held the same title for the OHL's Barrie Colts from 2017-20.

Canada's National Junior Team - roster to be announced at a later date - will gather at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, for a four-day training camp, July 28-31, which includes practices, a Red-White game on July 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT and a game against Sweden on July 31 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The team will also travel to Plymouth, Michigan, to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase, Aug. 1-3; it will take on Finland on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. PT and the United States on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. PT.

Congratulations, Mike and Clayton!

