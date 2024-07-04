Anholt, Seabrook Named as National Junior Team Management

July 4, 2024

Lethbridge Hurricanes







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are proud to announce that Hockey Canada has once again named 'Canes General Manager Peter Anholt and alumnus Brent Seabrook as the Management Group for the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Anholt, 63, has served as the Hurricanes General Manager since December of 2014, a span of ten seasons. He will serve as the Management Lead for the second consecutive World Junior Championship after leading Canada to a quarter-final defeat. The Naicam, SK, product previously represented Canada in a Management role at the U18 level capturing a gold medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

In his term as the Hurricanes GM, Anholt has twice been named the WHL's Executive of the Year earning the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy in 2015-2016 and 2019-2020. During his ten years, the Hurricanes have qualified for the WHL post-season in eight straight seasons, highlighted by back-to-back Eastern Conference Championship appearances in 2017 and 2018. In his WHL career, Anholt has served in various roles, including General Manager, Scout, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Hurricanes, Prince Albert Raiders, Seattle Thunderbirds, Red Deer Rebels and Kelowna Rockets. He also spent the 1994-1995 season as the Head Coach with the DEL's SC Riessersee.

Seabrook, 39, will serve on the Management team for the second straight year after being a member of the 2024 National Junior Team in Gothenburg, Sweden. His previous staff experience came between 2021 and 2023 when he served as an Assistant and Development Coach with the WHL's Vancouver Giants. Internationally as a player, Seabrook represented Canada at various levels including the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the World Junior Championship, the World Championship and the Winter Olympic Games. He earned gold medals at the U18, U20 and Olympic levels.

The Richmond, BC, product played with the Hurricanes from 2000 until 2005 appearing in 264 regular season games collecting 176 points (39g-137a) along with 397 penalty minutes. He was drafted 14th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks before appearing in 1,114 regular season games totaling 464 career points (103g-361a) along with 661 penalty minutes over 15 years in the NHL. He added 59 points (20g-39a) and 83 penalty minutes in 123 career playoff games capturing the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with Chicago.

The 2025 World Junior Championship will take place from December 26, 2024 to January 5, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario.

