July 4 - Canes Chatter

July 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

2024-2025 Season Tickets: Renew and/or purchase 2024-2025 Season Tickets for the Hurricanes! Loyalty Pricing beginning as low as $564 for all 34-regular season home games. Loyalty Pricing deadline extends until July 2. As a season ticket holder, you will receive free parking at the ENMAX Centre for all 'Canes home games, select ENMAX Centre pre-sale opportunities, a 10% discount at the team store Top Shelf, and more!

Sign up today by visiting: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/2425seasontickets/.

Payment Plan Available: Payment plans are available for 2024-2025 Season Ticket Holders. Partake in a 4- month payment play by August 31st. The 4-month plan will see four payments withdrawn on he first of each month between September and December 2024.

NEW 2024-2025 Premium Season Seat: The Hurricanes are excited to offer a NEW Premium Season Seat

Benefits included in the Premium Seat are: Home Playoff tickets for the entire 2025 WHL Playoffs, WHL Live streaming package for the 2024-2025 regular season, a season ticket holder gift, 10% food and beverage discounts at ENMAX Centre concessions, a 15% Top Shelf store discount AND MORE! Fans who have purchased a 2024-2025 season ticket can still upgrade to the Premium Ticket. Learn more about pricing and sign up for the NEW Premium Seat by visiting: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/2425seasontickets/.

Calgary Stampede Draw: Season Ticket holders who took advantage of loyalty pricing and renewed their tickets for the upcoming season were automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to the Calgary Stampede and the 2024 Chuckwagon Races, courtesy of VisitLethbridge.com. Congratulations to winners Joyce Gregson, Kevin Mortensen, Keith and Joanne Olson and Michael and Cassie Bukatka! All winners have been contacted and thank you for supporting the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Become a Sponsor: The Hurricanes 2024-2025 sponsorship opportunities are now available. Sponsorships extend from rink boards to ice logos and much, much more. Find out more and become a sponsor by calling Dylan or Tamara at the 'Canes office by calling 403-328-1986.

Care for Kids Golf Tournament: Just 30 spots remaining for the 2024 Care for Kids Golf Tournament. The tournament will take place on Wednesday, August 21st at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort featuring a 1:30pm shotgun start. The tournament will support the Lethbridge Hurricanes Education Fund, Lethbridge Food Bank and Canadian Tire Jump Start. Sponsorship opportunities and registration is now open by visiting: https://birdease.com/careforkidsgolf

Vojtech Cihar Drafted: The Hurricanes selected 2007-born Czechia forward Vojtech Cihar in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on June 3rd. The 17-year-old recorded a combined 48 points (26g-22a) along with 53 penalty minutes in 46 games at various levels with HC Energie Karlovy Vary in 2023-2024. More: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/article/hurricanes-select-vojtech-cihar-in-chl-import-draft/

Trio Released: On June 2nd, the Hurricanes announced they have released 2004-born players Carter Dereniwsky and Braeden Wynne and 2005-born import forward Elias Knoester. More: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/article/hurricanes-release-trio/

Gone Camping: Six members of the 2023-2024 Hurricanes roster were invited to take part in NHL Development Camps. Joe Arntsen (Vancouver), Noah Chadwick (Toronto), Miguel Marques (Nashville), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay), Brayden Edwards (Detroit) and Landen Ward (Ottawa) are all taking part.

More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/six-hurricanes-to-attend-nhl-development-camps/

Marques, Meneghin Taken in NHL Draft: Hurricanes players Miguel Marques and Harrison Meneghin were both selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Marques was chosen in the third-round (87th overall) by the Nashville Predators while Meneghin was selected in the seventh-round (206th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning. More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/marques-meneghin-selected-in-2024-nhl-entry-draft/

2024-2025 Schedule Released: The 'Canes, in conjunction with the WHL, announced the 2024-2025 regular season schedule on June 25. Lethbridge will play 68 games, including 34 at the ENMAX Centre. The Hurricanes will open the new season on Friday, September 20th against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/2024-2025-regular-season-schedule- announced/

2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule: Lethbridge will open their four-game exhibition schedule on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at the ENMAX Centre. The 'Canes will face the Tigers twice while the Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels each once in the ENMAX Pre-Season. More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/hurricanes-announce-enmax-pre-season-schedule-3/

Anholt Promoted, Hockey Staff Extended: On June 12th, the Hurricane's announced Matt Anholt has been promoted to Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager while also announcing two-year contract extensions for Anholt, Assistant Coach Ryan Aasman, Athletic Therapist Marty Palechuk and Equipment Manager Rhett White. More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/matt-anholt-named-associate-head- coach-hurricanes-extend-hockey-staff/

