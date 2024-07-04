Three Wheat Kings Part of NHL Development Camps this Week

NHL development camps open this week across the league, with each team's drafted players and a collection of invitees taking part in on and off-ice work under the supervision of NHL coaches, scouts, and General Managers. It's a huge opportunity for young players to skate against some of the best of their peers from around the hockey world, and to learn from instructors in the top league on the planet.

Three Wheat Kings, one invitee and two drafted, will be taking part in camps throughout this week. Goaltender Carson Bjarnason, defenseman Charlie Elick, and forward Dominik Petr will be at camps around the league.

"This presents a great experience for our players," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "To be in an NHL environment for a few days will definitely benefit them both on and off the ice."

Bjarnason, a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023, will be at their camp this week along with his fellow draftees. The Wheat Kings' stalwart netminder played 46 games last season and finished with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He's going to his second development camp with Philadelphia.

Taking part in his very first development camp is Elick, fresh off being selected 36th overall in the NHL entry draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Elick set career-highs across the board last season with 27 points in 65 games, but his defensive game and physical play were also hallmarks of his season.

Another first timer at a development camp will be Petr. Petr's first season in North America, in which he posted 17 goals and 45 points in 67 games, landed him on the radar of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who invited him to their camp.

Players partaking in development camps may earn invites to either rookie tournament games in September or NHL team's main camps once those rookie tournaments have concluded.

