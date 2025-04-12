Mike Boyle Set to Call Historic Sports Doubleheader

April 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Mike "Double Duty" Boyle is set to complete a historic doubleheader on Sunday. The veteran broadcaster will be on the mic for the Spokane Indians in their afternoon matchup with Vancouver before heading over to the Spokane Arena for the Spokane Chiefs playoff game against Victoria that night-marking the first time in Brett Sports history that an announcer has worked both baseball and hockey games on the same day. Fans can to tune in to both games of "The Boyler Doubleheader" on 103.5 The Game/1510 AM.

"The chance to call two different sports on the same day is a challenge I couldn't pass up," said Boyle. "I'm thankful to Brett Sports for this opportunity and to all the listeners in the region for their support throughout the years. As the great Ernie Banks once said, 'Let's Play Two!'"

The first leg of Boyle's journey takes place at Avista Stadium at 1:05 p.m. (pre-game starts 12:30 p.m.) as the Indians host the Canadians for the finale of a six-game set. After that game wraps up, Boyle moves from the diamond to the ice for the opener of Spokane's second round WHL Playoff series against the Victoria Royals at 6:05 p.m. (pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m.).

"I can't think of anyone more equipped for this unique doubleheader than Mike," said Brett Sports CEO Andy Billig. "His voice is synonymous with sports in the Inland Northwest and we're excited to see him make history this weekend."

Tickets for both games are available now at spokaneindians.com and spokanechiefs.com.

