See-Saw Soirée: Eugene Walks-off Tri-City

April 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







EUGENE - In a game that saw the lead change four times the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-4) got walked off by the Eugene Emeralds (3-3) Friday night, with 2B Quinn McDaniel's two-run double giving the Ems a 7-6 win at PK Park in the first nine-inning game of the series.

Tri-City had taken a 6-5 lead in the 9th on a clutch two-out RBI single by LF Rio Foster, coming back a second time after trailing 1-0 early and 5-3 late in the contest. Eugene rallied one more time in the 9th, though, giving reliever Tyler Vogel (1-0) the win and the team a two-games-to-one series lead going to the weekend.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The visitors, who came into the game with two home runs on the young season, doubled their total via two-run home runs from 1B Ryan Nicholson (4th inning) and RF Alexander Ramirez (8th inning). Nicholson's soaring blast to right-center, the team's first hit of the night, gave them a 2-1 lead at the time while Ramirez's opposite field drive into the Emeralds bullpen tied the game at 5-5.

-Nicholson had another strong night at the plate, going 1-2 and walking three times. The home run extended his hitting streak to five games, with the lefty reaching base in ten of his 16 plate appearances (.625 OBP) so far this week.

-Starter Victor Mederos became the first Tri-City starter to be eligible for a win, going five innings and giving up one run on four hits. The former Miami Hurricane and Oklahoma State Cowboy struck out four and walked only one in his 80 pitches of work. Relievers Logan Britt and Sandy Gastón (0-1) combined to strike out five in their 3.1 innings of relief.

-Rio Foster, via his 9th inning hit, has now reached base in all six games for the Dust Devils. DH Anthony Scull, who walked before Foster and scored on his hit, saw his three-game hit streak end but his on-base streak extend to four games.

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR A BALLGAME...LET'S PLAY TWO!

Tri-City and Eugene will play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Saturday evening, catching up to the rest of the Northwest League in games played. Game one will begin at 5:05 p.m. with right-hander Chris Cortez of the Dust Devils getting in his second professional start. Righty Keythel Key will get the ball for Tri-City in game two while the Emeralds will send a pair of southpaws, Cesar Perdomo (game one) and Esmerlin Vinicio (game two), to the hill.

Broadcast coverage, available for free, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 4:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The team returns home after Sunday's 4:05 p.m. finale to host the Everett AquaSox for six games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, April 15, at Gesa Stadium. For tickets for both the upcoming Everett series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

