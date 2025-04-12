Indians Fall Flat in 9-3 Loss to Canadians

April 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver jumped on Indians starter Alberto Pacheco for seven runs in the second inning as the C's cruised to a 9-3 win over Spokane in front of 2,495 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Braylen Wimmer picked up three hits and added a pair of stolen bases to raise his team-leading total to five, Jean Perez connected on his first home run of the season, and Jared Thomas doubled in the third to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Hunter Omlid allowed just one run over 3.2 solid innings of relief while Felix Ramires struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (2-3), Redband (0-1), OFT (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 13th vs. Vancouver - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Vancouver LHP Connor O'Halloran (0-1, 2.25) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (0-0, 0.00)

