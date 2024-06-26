Mighty Mussels' Independence Day Celebration to Feature Fireworks, Family Fun and Patriotism

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will host a three-day Independence Day Celebration that includes fireworks shows, food specials and affordable family fun.

On Thursday, July 4, the team's postgame fireworks extravaganza will feature colorful pyrotechnics being launched from behind right field by Pyrotecnico, a Pennsylvania-based fireworks company that produces some of the nation's top Fourth of July celebrations.

"This will be the biggest fireworks show in the history of Hammond Stadium at Lee Health Sports Complex," said John Martin, managing partner of the Mighty Mussels. "Just imagine the best grand finale you've seen... Our show will be one big grand finale."

During the game, fans will enjoy food and drink specials at Hammond Stadium's concession stands, including:

Apple pie bites

Red, white and blue Icees

Red, white and blue Popsicles

The menu also includes all-American ballpark favorites like hot dogs, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers and Philly cheesesteaks, as well as freshly squeezed lemonade, ICEEs, Dippin' Dots and soft serve ice cream in a Mighty Mussels keepsake helmet. Concession stands also will feature a large selection of draft beers and craft beers from breweries across the country.

In 2023, the Independence Day celebration attracted a season-high 6,875 fans.

"The Lee Health Sports Complex has ample parking, reserved seats and plenty of kid-friendly food options, and that's why our Independence Day game has become so popular for families in Southwest Florida - it's affordable family fun," Martin said. "There is no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than at a baseball game, America's pastime."

On Friday, July 5, the Mighty Mussels will continue the celebration with a pregame happy hour and another round of postgame fireworks.

Then on Saturday, July 6, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive patriotic red, white and blue Mighty Mussels hats. Players will be wearing custom patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned after the game to support Keep Lee County Beautiful. The July 6 game is also Bark in the Park, a special day when pooches are allowed inside Hammond Stadium.

Tickets for the three-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

Thursday, July 4 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Independence Day Celebration: The Mighty Mussels are celebrating the Fourth of July with the biggest postgame fireworks show of the year at Hammond Stadium.

Friday, July 5 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, July 6 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free red, white and blue Mighty Mussels baseball hat.

Patriotic Jersey Auction: Mighty Mussels players will be wearing custom patriotic jerseys over Independence Day weekend. Jerseys will be auctioned after the series to support Keep Lee County Beautiful.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

