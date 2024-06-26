Danger Avoided: Bradenton Gives up Lead in Ninth, Wins 8-7 in 10-Innings

June 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After giving up a six-run lead in the ninth inning, the Bradenton Marauders win 8-7 in 10-innings against the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Bradenton took advantage of a two-out walk issued by Luke Russo to jump ahead. After Enmanuel Terrero walked, Shalin Polanco tripled him home to hand the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

Carlson Reed at one point retired 11 batters in a row until the Threshers tied the game in the sixth. After Bryson Ware worked a one-out walk, Jordan Viars singled to place two runners on base. Ware was pinch run for by Devin Saltiban who left with an injury and ended up scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game at one. Reed tied his career-high with six innings of one-run ball while walking just two and striking out eight.

The Marauders offense erupted against Saul Teran to start the eighth. Polanco and Javier Rivas belted back-to-back solo-home runs to start the half inning to give the lead back to Bradenton at 3-1. After Braylon Bishop walked, Jose Pena Jr entered in for Teran. Omar Alfonzo singled and Keiner Delgado walked to load the bases for a pinch hitter in Axiel Plaz. The 18-year-old crushed a grand slam to right-field to complete the six-run eighth and enter the ninth with a 7-1 lead.

Viars walked and two batters later scored on a Dakota Katowski RBI single to trim the lead to 7-2. After Nikau Pouaka-Grego hit into a double play, Katowski advanced two bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches to make it just a four-run deficit. Tyler Kennedy walked the final two batters of his day and Peyton Stumbo (1-2) entered out of the bullpen. The first batter he faced, Lou Albrecht, hit a three-run home run to cut the Bradenton lead to 7-6. For the second time in the inning, the Threshers were down to their final strike and AJ Shaver clubbed a game-tying solo-home run to left field to tie the game and force extra-innings.

In the 10th, the extra-runner Jeral Toledo advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch from Luis Avila (0-1) to hand the lead back to Bradenton at 8-7. Stumbo retired the side in order in the bottom half of the frame to secure a victory.

Bradenton hit back-to-back home runs for the second time this season, Keiner Delgado and Solomon Maguire completed this feat on May 9 against St. Lucie.

Bradenton now owns a 6-4 record in extra-innings this season, having won their last two now.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series at BayCare Ballpark on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Hung-Leng Chang (2-5, 4.20) to the hill opposite of RHP Enrique Santana (1-0, 2.08) for Clearwater.

