Mighty Mussels Erase Six-Run Deficit to Beat Tarpons 11-9

June 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels erased a six-run deficit and overcame six errors to stun the Tampa Tarpons 11-9 on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers (35-35, 4-1) saw all nine starters reach base as the Mussels scored in six of eight offensive innings. The Mussels totalled 13 hits, eight walks, four hit by pitches and a season-high eight stolen bases in the game. Walker Jenkins led the offense, going 2-for-5 with four RBI and recorded the hardest hit ball of his professional career at 108.8 mph. Maddux Houghton provided a spark out of the nine spot, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

After the Tarpons (26-44, 2-2) scored nine runs (three earned) off Mussels starter Tanner Hall, the Fort Myers bullpen dominated for the final 6.2 innings. Paulshawn Pasqualotto, Julio Bonilla, and Nolan Santos (3-2) combined to strike out 11 batters without a walk, and allowed just two hits while the offense mounted its comeback.

The Tarpons sent 11 men to the plate in the first inning and scored six runs on five hits, highlighted by a 2-run single from left fielder Coby Morales and an RBI double from George Lombard Jr.

In the bottom of the first, the Mussels quickly began to cut into the deficit. Jenkins worked a leadoff walk, which was followed by singles from Byron Chourio and Brandon Winokur to load the bases. First baseman Rixon Wingrove followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 6-1. With two outs, Carlos Aguiar singled to the opposite field to drive in Chourio and Winokur to make it 6-3.

The Tarpons would go on to score three runs across the second and third innings as the Fort Myers defense committed four errors. The Mussels responded with a run in the bottom half of both innings as Houghton had an RBI single in the second and Aguiar blasted a 103.4 mph double in the third to make it a 9-5 game after three complete.

With the same score in the bottom of the fifth, the Mussels loaded the bases on a Tarpons' error, a walk and a hit batter to the bottom third of the order. Jenkins then laced a 101.7 mph double over the head of center fielder Jackson Castillo to clear the bases and make it a 9-8 game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Houghton pushed a leadoff single to right field to put the tying run aboard. The next batter was Jenkins, who pulled his 108.8 mph single through the right side of the infield. Houghton scored all the way from first on the play to tie the game 9-9.

Still tied with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Isaac Pena beat out an infield single to third to put the go-ahead run on base. Pena then stole second and third during a Yohander Martinez plate appearance that ended with a walk. Pena scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from Montana Semmel (4-4) which put Martinez on second. Houghton then singled to shallow left to bring home Martinez and make it an 11-9 game.

Santos slammed the door and earned the win after retiring the side on five pitches in the eighth and striking out the side in the ninth.

The Mussels return to action on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Spencer Bengard (4-1, 1.23) takes the ball for Fort Myers, opposite Luis Serna (2-3, 3.98) of Tampa. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

