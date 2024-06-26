Cardinals Make It 2 in a Row over Mets with 6-4 Victory

June 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the St. Lucie Mets 6-4 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday night. The Cardinals have won the first two games of the series while the Mets lost their sixth straight game.

All 10 runs were scored in the first half of the game against the starting pitchers. The Mets scored runs in the first and second inning against Juan Salas on a RBI single by Colin Houck in the first inning and a RBI double by Willy Fanas in the second inning.

The Cardinals jumped ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning on Jack Wenninger. Anyelo Encarnacion scored on a throwing error by A.J. Ewing. Two batters later Brayden Jobert hit a two-run homer to put the Cardinals up by one. It was the second straight game Jobert hit a two-run homer to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

Palm Beach went up 4-2 on a RBI single by Johnfrank Salazar in the third. A misplayed ball for an error in right field by Yohairo Cuevas brought Trey Paige home in the fourth inning. Later in the inning Miguel Villarroel poked a two-out RBI single into center field for a 6-2 Cardinals advantage.

The Mets had a great opportunity to tie or take the lead in the fifth inning against Salas. The first four batters all singled. A base knock by Fanas made it a 6-3 game. After Salas struck out Ewing with the bases loaded for the first out, Salazar made an error at first base on a ball hit by Estarling Mercado. A run scored to make it 6-4 and the bases were reloaded. However, Salas recovered by getting Houck and Rosa to hit soft popouts to third base.

Cardinals reliever Augusto Calderon struck out six batters in 3.0 scoreless innings. Henry Gomez struck out two in the ninth to close out the game and record his third save.

Mets relievers Cristofer Gomez (2.1 innings) and Ryan Ammons (1.0 inning) did not give up a run to finish out the game for the Mets on the mound.

Wenninger took the loss. He gave up 10 hits and six runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings. Wenninger struck out six and walked two.

Salas got the win. He gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5.0 innings.

Cuevas, Fanas, Boston Baro and Ronald Herandez had two hits each for the Mets.

Eight of the nine Cardinals batters had a hit before the end of the fourth inning. Villarroel, Travis Honeyman and Jose Cordoba had two hits apiece.

The Mets (0-5, 22-49) and Cardinals (3-1, 40-30) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

