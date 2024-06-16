Mighty Mussels Drop Doubleheader with Flying Tigers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers swept a doubleheader from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels by scores of 6-4 and 6-2 on Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

Lakeland (40-23) never trailed in either game as Fort Myers (30-32) kept both games close but fell short on both comeback bids. The Flying Tigers claimed the series and now hold sole possession of first place in the FSL West with three games left in the first half of the season.

In game one, Mussels' starter Jose Olivares (1-1) tossed 4.2 innings and struck out five while allowing three earned runs.

The Flying Tigers opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single from first baseman Daneurys De La Cruz. Payten Eeles led off the third inning with an opposite field double. Two batters later, Poncho Ruiz tied the game 1-1 with a sacrifice fly to center.

Lakeland retook the lead for good in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Samuel Gil to make it 2-1. The Flying Tigers added two runs in the fifth and seventh innings, highlighted by a two-run opposite field homer off the bat of Max Clark. The blast was the fourth of the season for Clark, who was taken with the third pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Walker Jenkins, the No.5 pick in that same draft, responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 6-4 game. The Mussels loaded the bases with one out, putting the winning run on first, but Cam Brown was able to retire the final two batters to end the threat.

In game two, Tomas Cleto (0-1) made his return to the Hammond Stadium mound after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Cleto tossed 1.1 innings and walked three while allowing three earned runs.

Lakeland took another first inning lead due to a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly as the Flying Tigers sent seven men to the plate in the opening frame.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Mussels' third baseman Isaac Pena worked a one out walk to give Fort Myers its first baserunner. Rixon Wingrove followed with an opposite field double to set up second and third for Matthew Clayton. Clayton connected on a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-1.

In the top of the second, Clark drove in another Lakeland run with an RBI infield single. Nick Lucky led off the bottom of the inning with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Eeles to make it 3-2.

Lakeland designated hitter Kevin McGonigle connected on a two-run home run in the fourth to make it 5-2. Right fielder Jose De La Cruz added an insurance run with a solo shot to left in the fifth to make it 6-2.

The Mussels return to action on Tuesday for the start of a series in Port Saint Lucie against the Mets at 6:10 p.m. Audio only streams will be available on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network for the first three games of the series. Coverage begins at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

