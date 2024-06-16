Jupiter Shuts out St. Lucie in Both Games of Sunday Double Header

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (36-27) earn their first double header sweep of 2024 and did so with two shutouts defeating the St. Lucie Mets (20-43) by final scores of 4-0 in game one and 5-0 in game two on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the victories, the Hammerheads have seven shutouts this season which is tied for the most in the league with Daytona. Jupiter remains in first place in the FSL East Division ahead of the Palm Beach Cardinals by one and a half games prior to the Cardinals' matchup with the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday evening.

GAME ONE

After a scoreless top of the first inning by Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Brooks (W, 5-1), the Hammerheads went to work offensively in the bottom of the frame. Colby Shade led off with a double and later stole third base. After Ryan Ignoffo walked to put runners at the corners with one out, Brock Vradenburg drove in Shade on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Ignoffo later scored on a passed ball to give the Hammerheads an early 2-0 lead.

The score remained until the bottom of the fifth inning when Jupiter padded their lead. With one out and runners at first and third base, Shade drove in Yeral Martinez on an RBI single to left field. After Jesus Hernandez walked and later advanced to put runners at second and third base with two outs, Ignoffo hit into a fielder's choice which allowed Shade to score from third base to give the Hammerheads a 4-0 victory.

Brooks did not need any help on the mound as he would toss the first complete game for Jupiter this season with seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and two walks while hitting a batter and striking out four Mets.

GAME TWO

The game was scoreless through the first three and a half innings until Jupiter finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ignoffo led off with a double to center field and he advanced to third base on a Brock Vradenburg flyout. With one out, Kemp Alderman hit a sacrifice fly to right field for his first RBI of the season to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth when they sent eight men to the plate. Jupiter drew three walks and had just two hits with Hernandez highlighting the frame with a two-RBI single and Alderman tallied an RBI groundout also which gave Jupiter a 5-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher Tristan Stevens (W, 5-3) was in cruise control after the second inning and ended his start with six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and struck out four batters. He ended his start by retiring the last 15 batters he faced. Delvis Alegre came in relief of Stevens in the top of the seventh and picked up the final three outs to complete the 5-0 shutout victory in game two.

The Hammerheads outscored the Mets 9-0 between two games and held the Mets to just three hits in fourteen innings pitched. Brooks and Stevens each picked up their fifth wins of the season which ties them with Collin Lowe for the team lead.

The Hammerheads will continue their 12-game homestand with the Clearwater Threshers making their first trip to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in 2024. Game one of the six-game series will take place on Tuesday, June 18th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

