Hammerheads Sweep Mets in Doubleheader with 2 Shutouts

June 16, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads swept the St. Lucie Mets in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads won the first game 4-0 then shut out the Mets again 5-0 in game 2. Jupiter took five of six in the series.

In game 1, Jupiter starter Jake Brooks pitched a complete game one-hit shutout. Brooks walked two batters, hit a batter and struck out four while throwing 87 pitches.

The Mets lone hit was a single by Jeffry Rosa with one out in the fifth inning. Rosa also drew a walk in the game.

Brooks, the Marlins 11th round pick from UCLA last year, has now pitched three times against the Mets this season. He has given up just one run and three hits over 16.0 innings.

The Hammerheads scored twice in the first inning against Mets starter Ernesto Mercedes. Colby Shade began the inning with a double. He stole third base and scored on sac fly by Brock Vradenburg. Later in the inning with two outs, Ryan Ignoffo scored from third base on a passed ball by Vicent Perozo for a 2-0 Jupiter lead.

Mercedes went 15 batters without giving up a hit after the leadoff double by Shade in the first inning. Finally Yeral Martinez hit a double in the fifth inning with one out. Martinez scored on a single by Shade to make it 3-0. Shade scored later in the inning on a ground out to make it 4-0.

Mercedes took the loss. He scattered three hits and gave up four runs (three earned) over 5.0 innings. Mercedes walked five and struck out seven.

In game 2, Jupiter starter Tristan Stevens nearly matched Brooks. Stevens logged 6.0 scoreless innings and gave up just two hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Yohairo Cuevas and Estarling Mercado hit back-to-back singles to start the second innings. Then Stevens began to mow through the lineup and retired the final 15 batters he faced.

Delvis Alegre pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to complete the shutout.

The Hammerheads scored the game's first run in the fourth inning. Ignoffo led off with a double against reliever Nick Bautista. A long fly out moved Ignoffo to third base and then a sac fly by Kemp Alderman brought home Ignoffo for a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning against Juan Arnaud. Arnaud walked three batters in the frame and surrendered a two-run single to Jesus Hernandez that made it 3-0. A RBI ground out by Alderman and a throwing error plated the final two runs of the inning.

Game 2 was a bullpen game for the Mets. Alan Perdomo made the start and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Cristofer Gomez chipped in with 2.0 scoreless innings to close out the day.

The Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Mets (20-43) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they start a six-game home series at Clover Park against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

