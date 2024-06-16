Tucker Allows One Hit in 4-3 Win

June 16, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Strong pitching and timely hitting helped the Clearwater Threshers (40-23) earn their fourth-straight win 4-3 over the Tampa Tarpons (23-40) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers finish out the first half in Jupiter with a six-game series against the Hammerheads.

Kehden Hettiger drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first and moved to third on a single by Pierce Bennett. Bennett stole second and both runners scored on a single by Raylin Heredia that gave the Threshers a 2-0 lead after the opening frame.

The game remained 2-0 until the Tarpons added a run on an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth to cut the Threshers lead in half. Clearwater bounced back with a one-out single by Bennett off Tarpons starter Josh Grosz in the bottom of the sixth. Raylin Heredia singled and Grosz was pulled for reliever Jordy Luciano. Bryson Ware singled in Bennett to make it 3-1. Jared Thomas walked the bases loaded before Diego González plated Heredia on an RBI knock to inflate the Threshers lead to 4-1 after six.

A two-out two-run triple added two more runs for the Tarpons in the top of the eighth, cutting the Threshers lead to one. Tampa put a runner on in the ninth, but the Threshers held on to win 4-3.

Braydon Tucker (3-0) allowed one run on one hit in 6.0 innings, walking two and striking out four to earn the win. Chase Hopewell surrendered two runs on three hits with one strikeout in 1.2 innings of work. Luis Avila earned the save in 1.1 shutout frames with one strikeout.

Bennett tied his career-high with his second three-hit game...Tucker made his second 6.0-inning outing of the season...The Threshers became the first Single-A team to 40 wins with a victory on Sunday...Ware recorded a hit in every game this series...González stole his first base for the Threshers in the second...Avila's save was his first in Single-A...Including his FCL total, he has five saves in six chances in 2024...The Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, June 18...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.