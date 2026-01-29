Michael Hage on When He Knew the Chicago Steel Was the Right Fit
Published on January 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Chicago Steel YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Steel Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026
- Valentines Day Date Night with the Muskies - Sioux City Musketeers
- Weekend Preview: January 30-31 - Omaha Lancers
- Fargo Force Acquire Kolin Sisson from Chicago Steel - Fargo Force
- Tri-City Adds Forward Adam Obusek - Tri-City Storm
- Hometown Heroes Event Raises Record Setting $115,620.88 - Fargo Force
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Steel Stories
- Pickleball Paddle Giveaway and Sensory-Friendly Night Highlight Three-Game Home Weekend
- Capitols Come Back to Down Steel in Overtime
- Point Streak Ends in 5-2 Loss to Capitols
- Steel Host Star Wars Night this Saturday
- Veeti Louhivaara Named USHL Goaltender of the Week