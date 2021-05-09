MGM Park to Feature Digital Ticketing in 2021

May 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - With Opening Day approaching on May 11, the Biloxi Shuckers want to make fans aware of the changes to ticketing at MGM Park in 2021. For health and safety precautions and ease for fans, ticketing will be digital during the 2021 season.

"We want to make sure our fans know about our ticketing options for this year and how it can save them time and money," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "Purchasing tickets in advance is an easy way to ensure that our fans get the seats they want in the safest, most efficient way."

Tickets can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com/tickets, which allows fans to hand select their tickets. Tickets that are purchased prior to the day of game are up to 20 percent off the price of a day of game ticket, and once fans have purchased their tickets, an email or text message will be sent that can either be scanned off a mobile device or printed at home.

Additionally, tickets that are purchased at the MGM Park box office will also be sent digitally, either as an email or text message. As a result, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online for the 2021 season.

Biloxi opens up their 2021 home schedule on May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park. Fans will receive a 2021 magnet schedule as they enter the gates presented by The Peoples Bank, and stick around after the game for the first postgame fireworks show of the year presented by Waste Pro. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.