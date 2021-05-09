Lookouts Use 5-Run Second to Top Trash Pandas

May 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts have taken the series finale against Rocket City on Sunday afternoon, using a five-run second-inning to fuel the victory. Starter Reiver Sanmartin tossed five innings of shutout ball in the process, allowing just one hit.

Doubles by Mark Kolosvary and Jose Garcia plated the first two runs of the second, before Narcisco Crook's second home run of the season opened up a 4-1 advantage. Sandwiched in between the pair of doubles was a base knock from Alejo Lopez, who's off to a hot 10-for-25 (.400 average) start to the season.

The Lookouts will open up a six-game set on Tuesday night in Montgomery, before heading to Mississippi for a further six contests. Hunter Greene will toe the rubber in the series opener, fresh off his start at AT&T Field on Wednesday night when 37 of his 43 fastballs topped 100 mph.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.