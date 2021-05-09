Long Ball Undoes Shuckers in Series Finale with Barons

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Despite seven extra-base hits, the Biloxi Shuckers (1-5) were unable to contain the Birmingham Barons (5-1) offense in a 10-4 loss on Sunday at Regions Field. The Shuckers will enjoy an off day on Monday before starting their home schedule on Tuesday night against the Mississippi Braves.

Biloxi put the leadoff man on in each of the first three innings, with a double by Lutz in the first, a double by Henry in the second and a flair single from Lutz in the third. Barons LHP John Parke was able to navigate through the traffic and keep Biloxi off the board, stranding three runners in scoring position.

Birmingham's offense got off to a quick start again, plating a run in the bottom of the first inning against LHP Cody Beckman (L, 0-1) before adding on three more in the bottom of the second on a home run, two doubles, a single and a sac fly.

The Shuckers finally cracked Parke in the top of the fourth when Ryan Aguilar singled and Gabriel Garcia followed with a ground-rule double. Tyler Friis laced a triple down the right field line, plating both runners to bring the Shuckers within two at 4-2. Unfortunately, the Barons hit three solo home runs in the home half of the frame to pad their lead, moving back ahead 7-2. A two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth by Jameson Fisher extended the Barons' advantage to 9-2.

The Shuckers made a late charge thanks to solo home runs by Alexander Palma and Aguilar in the eighth inning, but Peter Tago retired the side in order for Birmingham in the top of the ninth inning to close out the game. The seven extra-base hits by the Shuckers are the most in a game this season for Biloxi.

Biloxi opens up their 2021 home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.

