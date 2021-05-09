Smokies Drop Series Finale Sunday

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (2-3) won Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Tennessee Smokies (3-2) 10-5 at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies trailed 5-4 entering the ninth, but the Biscuits scored five to break the game open. Tennessee finished the series taking three of five games from the Biscuits.

Moises Gomez's solo home run in the first started the scoring. In the second, Cal Stevenson scored on a double steal. The Biscuits went up 4-0 after scoring two runs in the fourth. The Smokies scored a two in the bottom half. Christian Donahue doubled then scored on Tyler Payne's sacrifice fly. Levi Jordan's RBI single scoring Andy Weber brought the score to 4-2.

Rene Pinto's RBI single in the sixth extended Montgomery's lead to 5-2. The Smokies added two in the bottom half. Payne doubled with two outs, and scored on Vance Vizcaino's two-run home run to right field.

Montgomery sent nine to the plate and scored five times in the ninth to put the game out of reach. Connor Myers' RBI double in the bottom half rounded out the scoring at 10-5. LHP Luis Lugo (L, 0-1) took the loss, he allowed two runs on four hits over three innings with four strikeouts. Jordan and Myers both finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Five different Smokies doubled in the loss.

The Smokies are off Monday and begin a series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. RHP Cam Sanders will start for the Smokies, first pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.

The Smokies return home for a series with the Biloxi Shuckers May 18-23. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling (865) 286-2300, or by visiting our box office Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.

