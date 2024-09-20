Meyers' Miraculous Catch Sends Erie Back to the Finals

The SeaWolves (2-1) advanced to a third consecutive Eastern League Championship Series with a 2-1 victory over Akron (1-2).

Jake Higginbotham opened for Erie and turned in a perfect first inning for Erie. Garrett Burhenn took over for bulk relief in the second inning and stranded the bases loaded in his first frame.

Erie took an early lead in the second inning against Akron starter Trenton Denholm. Liam Hicks began the inning with a single. He scored on Max Anderson's two-out double, which was aided by Joe Lampe and Kahlil Watson colliding in left-center as both outfielders tried to field the ball. Erie led 1-0.

They held that 1-0 lead until the top of the fifth inning when Milan Tolentino blasted a solo homer against Garrett Burhenn to knot the score.

Burhenn allowed a two-out double to Cooper Ingle and departed for Joel Peguero, who escaped the fifth. Burhenn went 3.2 innings and allowed a run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Erie responded and regained the lead on a two-out RBI single by Hicks in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Alaska Abney.

Peguero (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 perfect innings. CJ Weins, Matt Seelinger, and Tyler Owens also threw scoreless relief. Denholm (0-1) took the loss.

Owens secured his second save of the postseason thanks to a remarkable defensive play by Chris Meyers. With Joe Lampe at second and one out, Tolentino hit a slicing line drive to left. Meyers made a diving catch and doubled off Lampe at second to end the game.

Erie plays Somerset in the Eastern League Championship Series for the second time in three seasons. The first game is at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at UPMC Park.

