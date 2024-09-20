Akron's Playoff Run Ends with 2-1 Loss to Erie

September 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks 2024 season ends with a 2-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in a winner take all game three of the Eastern League Division Series on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Akron looked to rally in the ninth. Joe Lampe opened the inning with a walk before advancing to second on a sac-bunt by Yordys Valdes. Milan Tolentino lined a ball into left but was robbed of a hit on an incredible diving grab by Chris Meyers, who quickly got up and doubled off Lampe to end the game.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm worked around traffic most of the night. The right-hander allowed just one run through the first four innings and stranded five on base. Erie got two on in the fifth to chase Denholm. Alaska Abney followed allowing an RBI single before getting a groundout to escape further damage. In total, Denholm tossed four and two-thirds innings allowing two runs while striking out four, and Abney worked two-thirds of an inning striking out one. Bradley Hanner tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Magnus Ellerts struck out two over a scoreless inning and two-thirds.

Duck Tales

Trailing by a run entering the fifth, Akron knotted the game up in a loud way. Tolentino launched a solo home run way out of UPMC Park to tie the game 1-1. The RubberDucks were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left seven on-base.

Notebook

The game marked the 60th time in 2024 the RubberDucks played a one-run game (33-27 in those games and 4-4 against Erie)...Akron falls to 4-6 all-time in winner take all playoff games...Hanner pitched in all three games of the playoff series for Akron....Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 4,184.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will open the 2025 season on the road at Richmond on Friday, April 4, 2025. The RubberDucks will open Canal Park for the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against Altoona. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

