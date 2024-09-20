Akron Forces Game Three with 7-4 in Extra Innings

September 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Kody Huff drove in four and the Akron RubberDucks took advantage of two errors in extras to beat the Erie SeaWolves 7-4 in 10 innings and even the Eastern League Division Series 1-1 on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Akron took advantage of mistakes in extras. Guy Lipscomb reached on an infield single with one out, which caused Erie pitcher Tyler Ownes to drop a throw allowing CJ Kayfus to score and make it 5-4 RubberDucks. Later in the 10th, Dayan Frias picked up an infield hit to score Lipscomb while an errant throw allowed Joe Lampe to score and make it 7-4 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Parker Messick was sharp early for the RubberDucks. The left-hander allowed just two doubles through the first four innings and did not allow either to score. Erie got to Messick for two in the fifth ending his night after four and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. Zane Morehouse allowed one run over an inning and a third. Aaron Davenport, in his second relief outing of the season, allowed just one run over three innings while striking out four. Bradley Hanner worked a perfect 10th.

Duck Tales

It was the Huff show early for the Akron offense. The catcher gave Akron the early lead in the fifth with a three-run double off the wall in left to make it 3-0 RubberDucks. It was once again Huff coming through in the seventh as he singled into right to give Akron the 4-3 lead.

Notebook

Huff's four RBI game was a season high...Akron improves to 2-1 in extra innings against Erie this season....Game Time: 3:34...Attendance: 4,496.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will stay in Erie and take on the SeaWolves at UPMC Park in game three on Friday, September 20 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on Fox 1350 The Gambler, the Fox 1350 iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

