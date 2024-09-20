RHP Brandon Sproat Named Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Year

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The New York Mets announced on Friday that RHP Brandon Sproat was named the Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Year as part of the organization's year-end Player Development Awards.

He will be honored at Citi Field prior to the Mets game tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sproat, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Mets No. 1 prospect and 37th in all of baseball, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 11 starts with Binghamton. He had a strikeout to walk ratio of 77-to-15, with opponents hitting .181 against him, over 62.1 innings pitched with the Rumble Ponies. This was Sproat's first season pitching professionally.

Sproat's last start with the Rumble Ponies before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse was a historic one. On August 2 vs. New Hampshire, the 24-year-old struck out 11 consecutive batters to end his outing, surpassing the MLB record of 10. Sproat was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week following that performance.

During his time with the Rumble Ponies, Sproat was selected as the Mets representative to the MLB Futures Game. During his appearance at Globe Life Field, Sproat faced the minimum in his one inning of work and according to mlb.com threw the two hardest pitches (99 mph) during the game.

Sproat was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida. He is from Pace, Florida.

