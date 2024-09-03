Mets, Threshers Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

September 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Tuesday's series opener between the St. Lucie Mets and Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark was suspended in the second inning due to inclement weather.

The game will resume on Wednesday at a time to be determined and be played through nine innings. The teams will then play a seven-inning game approximately 30 minutes later to get the series back on track.

On Tuesday, Colin Houck hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the first inning off Matt Osterberg to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first inning Mets starter Brendan Girton walked the first two hitters and a balk moved both runners into scoring position. Eduardo Tait hit a two-run single to tie the game 2-2. Girton then induced a double play and struck out Carter Mathison to get out of trouble.

Nick Roselli worked a walk to start the second inning and Daiverson Gutierrez flew out. The game then entered a delay and did not continue.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.