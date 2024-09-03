Threshers Suspended in Second Due to Heavy Rain

September 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

After one out was recorded in the top of the second inning, Tuesday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and St. Lucie Mets was suspended due to heavy rain. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Wednesday, September Fourth, at BayCare Ballpark. Wednesday's start time has yet to be determined and will be announced on the Threshers' social media accounts. You can also visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for further updates. Tickets can be exchanged for another ticket of the same face value at the Box Office.

